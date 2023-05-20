Cooperate to address internet coverage issues in country, minister tells telcos

KUCHING (May 20): Telecommunication service provider companies need to jointly respond to the government’s recommendations to address internet coverage issues in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In calling key industry players for collaboration, he pointed out none of the telecommunication service provider companies in the country have reached wide enough coverage despite Malaysia’s 4G network coverage reaching 96.92 per cent at the moment.

“Although our 4G coverage has reached 96.92 per cent, in reality, no company has reached up to this percentage of coverage.

“So we need to collaborate. I also believe, when we pay for an internet package, mobile or fixed line, there are places where the line is outside (coverage) areas, there is a need to better coordinate our digital connectivity,” he told reporters during a press conference after launching the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 at Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall here today.

Fahmi said with many having access to the internet, providing alternative internet service providers have become important now, especially in terms of speed.

He said while the government is actively rolling out 5G, industry players need to find out ways to address the key limiting factors to accelerate its service.

He also said he understood there were technical constraints faced by the telecommunication service provider companies, but they have to pick up the pace to swiftly connect to build a future-proof of their networks.

“Yes, there are many factors, if you look at the time the internet is used – peak time, and non-peak time. And there are some technical aspects there.

“So, MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) is examining some issues on how we can implement the best measure to enhance the quality of our internet.

“Many people think that today’s best effort is no longer the best, because maybe, before this, what we were working on was mandatory standards on quality of service.

“But now, we need to shift to quality of experience. MCMC is looking at this too. Because, the internet today is no longer about service alone, but also the experience. We may not receive what we have been promised, for example to enjoy a certain internet speed. I personally face the same thing,” he said, adding that measures to ensure the digital gap between urban and rural areas were also undertaken by the MCMC.

“Under the MCMC for example, we have what is called the Universal Service Provisional (USP) Funds, and it is to ensure that the digital gap can be reduced.

“We see that these issues are related to regulatory and legal aspects and we need to emphasise this,” he added.