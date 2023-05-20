Cybersecurity ‘shared duty’ between individuals, govt and organisations, says minister

KUCHING (May 20): Cybersecurity is a shared duty which demands active participation from individuals, governments and organisations, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said cybersecurity is a critical issue affecting governments, businesses and individuals alike and as lives are increasingly shaped by digital technologies, the protection of online assets and safeguarding digital identities have become paramount.

“The rapid advancement of technology has brought numerous benefits but also opened new avenues for cyber threats and attacks. By educating ourselves and adopting safe digital practices, we can create a culture of cybersecurity,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Asia Pacific Cybersecurity Conference 2023 here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the inaugural three-day conference was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who said cybersecurity is interwoven into all aspects of the digital economy and cannot be overemphasised.

“If we have something valuable, we will want to secure it. This conference is therefore a very important platform for all of us to learn from one another. I hope that at the end of the conference, we will become wiser, stronger and more resilient together,” he said.

The conference serves to be a vital forum for cybersecurity experts, professionals, researchers and enthusiasts to dive into the latest cybersecurity trends, threats and solutions. It was hosted by the Institute of Management Sarawak and Sarawak Informations System Sdn Bhd.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab, Sarawak Information Systems chief executive officer Dr Anderson Tiong and chief information security officer Dan Fadalina Sukia.