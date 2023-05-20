Education Minister Khaled Nordin says Malaysia ready to expand student exchange programmes with Russia

KAZAN, Russia (May 20): Malaysia is ready to expand student exchange programmes with Russian universities, but mutual recognition of diplomas should be introduced first to give Russian and Malaysian students an incentive to study in both countries, Malaysian Education Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told Sputnik.

“We are open to that,” Mohamed Khaled said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum “Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum” when asked whether Malaysia plans to expand student exchange programmes with Russian universities.

He added that Malaysia “has Student Mobility Programme and at the moment, the country has many universities from all over the world that are already participating in it and sending their students to Malaysia.”

“We welcome, especially in summer, Russian students in Malaysia … We want more Russian students to come to Malaysia,” the minister said.

At the same time, he noted that the countries should sign an agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas.

“We also agree that there should be understanding and agreement between the two countries because one of the important areas, in which we can address (this issue) by having these agreements, is on mutual recognition (of diplomas) … And this will pave the way for more students to come either to Russia or Russian students to continue their studies in Malaysia. Without this mutual recognition there can be limitations,” Mohamed Khaled said.

Additionally, the minister said that many students from Malaysia are studying in Russia “especially in the field of medicine and pharmacy, as well as engineering,” adding that they are grateful for this opportunity.

“We (Malaysia) are grateful that we have this opportunity. We have very strong relations in higher education between the two countries. Firstly, there are many collaborations between our universities and Russian universities. We hope this can continue,” he said.

Besides, the Malaysian minister said that earlier in the day he had a meeting on future prospects for cooperation with Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Airat Gatiyatov.

The forum took place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19. Mohamed Khaled and Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu attended the forum and agreed to hold a series of meetings with Russian representatives to boost cooperation in various areas, including education, trade, and tourism. — Bernama-Sputnik