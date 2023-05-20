Fadillah: Trans Borneo Highway Project offers option to road users to bypass Brunei

MIRI (May 20): The Trans Borneo Highway project, formerly known as Pan Borneo Phase Two of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR), will give the option to road users between Miri, Limbang, Lawas and also Sabah to bypass Brunei.

“The government understands the predicaments and challenges faced by the people, especially those in Limbang and Lawas who have to pass through Brunei to get to Miri and beyond,” said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He added that the allocation for the Trans Borneo Highway project has been approved by the federal government.

Fadillah said the government is currently looking into accelerating its construction, instead of using international tender approach which could take up to a year.

“So, this is the challenge now. The matter is being detailed by the Ministry of Finance as to how we can get the local contractors to be involved.

“If it is open to international tenders, then it would not be easy for local contractors to take part in the project,” he said when officiating at the Pesta Badudun and Buffalo Race 2023 at Kampung Lubok Sigantang in Limbang today.

Also present during the festival were Federal Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Limbang Resident Yunus Tambi, Limbang district officer Sulaiman Engal and chairman of Limbang Malay Association Mohamad Abu Bakar.