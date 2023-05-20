GOF, Wildlife Crime Bureau nab seven men, seize contraband worth RM3.6 mln

MIRI (May 20): The General Operations Force Battalion 12 and Wildlife Crime Bureau of Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department on May 17 arrested seven men and seized contraband worth over RM3.6 million in a joint operation.

According to Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement on Friday, the suspects aged between 16 and 47 were nabbed at five different premises here.

“Following a check on the five premises, the raiding team confiscated various brands of undeclared alcoholic drinks and contraband cigarettes estimated to be worth RM3,616,856.58.

“The seven suspects were detained at Miri Central Police Station lockup for investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

Alexson reminded the public to not involve themselves in buying or selling contraband items.

“Stern action will be taken against those found to be involved in this activity and the public is reminded to report any suspicious activities to the police,” he said.