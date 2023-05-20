JPJ Sarikei new building at 85 pct completion, says branch chief

SARIKEI (May 20): The construction of the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) new building in Mile 4, Jalan Repok here, has reached 85 per cent completion with plans to move into the new premises by next year.

JPJ Sarikei chief Yusuf Andan disclosed this during Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead’s visit to the Sarikei branch here on Thursday.

Yusuf informed Wong that the new building will have complete infrastructure – including staff quarters, a multipurpose hall, and 10 service counters.

“With the infrastructure and the addition of counters, the public can enjoy the spacious environment and no longer need to deal with the issue of queuing up and congestion.

“The staff can also work under a comfortable environment and improve service efficiency,” he told Wong.

The senator and his team had paid a courtesy visit to JPJ Sarikei to learn about the latest online services and daily operations of the department.

“I have also highlighted feedback and complaints from the public to JPJ Sarikei head Yusuf Andan,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Yusuf said JPJ Sarikei still accepts cash payment especially from the elderly, who might not be familiar with online payment methods – including folks who live in areas without internet access.

On a separate matter, Wong said the grass on the side of the road between the intersection of Jalan Kim San and Bulat junction has finally been cut after months of complaining.

Visibility of the road has improved after the grass was cleared and the road signage is now visible for visitors, he said.

He also called on authorities and appointed contractors to be more responsible.

“The authority should play the role of a supervisor to ensure that contractors carry out their duties to guard the safety of road users,” he said.