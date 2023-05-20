Lee: Food festivals a great way to promote local tourism

MIRI (May 20): Food festivals are a good avenue to promote local tourism and an even greater platform for young startups to introduce their products, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said Miri city has many good food waiting to be explored and thus should be part of the tourism strategy to attract tourists and food lovers alike.

“In recent years, there are many youngsters who are trying their hands in doing business in the food and beverage industry. Keep your eyes on any major food festival — seize the opportunity to rent a stall and start from there,” he said when speaking to reporters after launching the Miri Food Festival here on Friday.

Lee added that food operators and non-government organisations should come together and organise a food festival that can be turned into Miri’s own signature event similar to the Kuching Food Festival.

“Don’t be afraid to start small — the scale can be expanded slowly. More importantly is the first step,” he said.

The Miri Food Festival here, which is ongoing until May 28, is held in conjunction with Miri May Fest and has over 100 food stalls offering over 500 varieties of food and beverages.