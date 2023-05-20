Lukanisman: MOH takes action against 12 tuberculosis patients who refuse treatment

KUALA NERUS (May 20): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has taken legal action against 12 tuberculosis (TB) patients nationwide for failing to continue treatment for the disease during the past four years, said its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said of the total, two cases were recorded last year, and all of them were subjected to legal action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Treatment for TB is a combination of four types of antibiotics and must be taken continuously for six months.

“Based on the latest data, there are 12 individuals who have stopped receiving treatment, and legal action has been taken in accordance with the act,” he told a press conference after officiating the World Tuberculosis Day 2023 celebration at the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu here today.

He said that the ministry has certain procedures to address the issue of non-adherence to treatment among TB patients, including contacting them via phone or online.

“In addition, the MoH dispatches officers to track the patient… and if that fails, we will use the existing act to take action.

“In terms of community engagement, the MoH has launched the ‘MyCHAMPION — Community Health Agent’ programme, a volunteering programme to help detect and carry out activities such as TB screening,” he said.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was previously reported as saying that a total of 2,572 deaths due to TB were recorded last year, an increase of 12 per cent or 284 cases compared to 2021.

She also said that 25,391 cases of the disease were reported last year, with an increase of 3,664 or 17 per cent compared to 21,727 cases, during the same period the previous year. – Bernama