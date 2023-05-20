Malaysia Everest 2023 PWD climber feared missing

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): A Malaysia Everest 2023 climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim, who is person with a disability (PWD) is feared to have gone missing while descending from Camp 4 after conquering the world’s highest peak.

The matter was confirmed by the expedition leader Azim Afif Ishak who said the search operation was ongoing, when contacted by Bernama TV.

Muhammad Hawari, 33, who is hearing impaired Is believed to have gone missing when on his way to Camp 3 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest, which is 8,848 metres above sea level, on Thursday.

Azim Afif said, the climber has been missing for almost 24 hours and the last he heard from Hawari was when he was at Camp 4.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s English daily media The Himalayan Times in quoting expedition operator Pioneer Adventure director, Nivest Karki, said Hawari had been missing since Friday and search efforts are still underway.

Hawari was among the first group to the summit of Everest, together with another climber, Kedah Civil Defence Force director, Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub.

However, Awang Askandar, 56, was confirmed to have died after falling while climbing Mount Everest. – Bernama