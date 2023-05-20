MASwings mounts additional flight in S’wak this Gawai

MIRI (May 20): MASwings will be mounting additional flights in Sarawak to cater for the high demand this Gawai festival.

Five additional flights will be added into the Kuching-Limbang sector from May 28 to June 4; five additional flights from Miri to Long Banga from May 30 to June 5; and 14 flights from Miri to Bario from May 30 and June 5.

The additional flights are meant to accommodate passengers going home for the festive season from May 28 to June 5.

Chief executive officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, was quoted in a press statement, that the increase of flight frequency during the festive period was part of MASwings’ role under the Public Services Obligation (PSO) Agreement plan, and that it reflects its commitment to provide continuous safe, responsible and efficient rural air services for the region, particularly in rural Sarawak.

“We are grateful for the local government’s support in authorising these additional flights, which will offer more convenient travel options for those returning to their hometown for the festive celebration,” he said.

With the additional flights, he added, demonstrates MASwings’ commitment to the local community to provide more seats especially coinciding with long weekends and the one-week school break.

“We urge customers to book their tickets early to enjoy attractive fares during the short break and to reunite with their loved ones during the festival.

Passengers can book their journey through MASwings or Malaysia Airlines ticketing offices, or at any appointed travel agents throughout Malaysia. Booking can also be made via Malaysia Airlines Call Centre at 1-300-88-3000.