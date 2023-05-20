Miri City Council, S Korea’s Gochang-gun to sign ‘Friendship City’ MoU

MIRI (May 20): Miri City Council (MCC) is going to explore opportunities, share experiences and exchange ideas for mutual benefits with Gochang-gun (county) of South Korea.

This was disclosed by its deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad in his address to welcome members of a delegation from Gochang-gun at the City Hall yesterday.

The two city councils will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a ‘Friendship City’ between Gochang-gun, Jeollabukdo, Republic of Korea today.

“I have received valuable information about the numerous historical sites in Gochang-gun, including the renowned Unesco heritage sites of Gochang dolmens, fortresses and temples,” he said.

Gochang-gun is well-known for its picturesque farms, delightful cuisine, and various attractions.

“It has come to my attention that there are several similarities between Gochang-gun and Miri City.

“We can explore opportunities to share experiences, exchange ideas, and discuss our practices in this area for mutual benefits. Definitely, this collaboration aligns with Miri City Council’s vision of transforming Miri into the ‘most live-able green and smart resort city’,” Ariffin said.

Following its successful attainment of city status 18 years ago, Ariffin said MCC, as a responsible local authority, remains committed to enhancing the quality of life in Miri City.

“As part of our strategic approach, we seek to establish stronger international connections through our friendly city programme. This initiative aims to promote tourism and cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships for the betterment of all involved parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, mayor of Gochang-gun, Deokseob Shim said they were delighted to establish a friendly alliance with MCC.

“This is especially meaningful for us because this year is ‘Visit Gochang County World Heritage City’ year.

“Today’s meeting will undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation for future collaboration and cooperation in various fields such as administration, economy, culture, tourism, and education.

“We are confident that this encounter will pave the way for robust exchanges and partnerships in these diverse areas,” he said.

Gochang-gun is a World Heritage City that possesses treasures recognised by Unesco including the World Cultural Heritage sites of dolmen and the natural heritage of Gochang tidal flats.

“Additionally, the entire administrative area of Gochang County is designated as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve,” he said.

He added that Gochang-gun is also well-known as a prime producer of premium ingredients such as watermelons, black raspberry, melons, peanuts, sweet potatoes, eels and clams.

“In this captivating city of Gochang-gun, we have declared this year, 2023, as the ‘Visit Gochang County World Heritage City Year’.

“We are tirelessly working towards opening an era of attracting 10 million tourists by leveraging various tourism elements,” he said.

Also present at the session were chairman of Gochang City Council Jungho Lim and MCC secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek.