Motorbike show in Kapit draws hundreds of enthusiasts from central S’wak

KAPIT (May 20): The Terasang Motorbike Club on Saturday organised a motorbike show at Bletih Stadium which attracted hundreds of enthusiasts from as far as Song, Kanowit and Sibu to participate.

The show was held in conjunction with the Kapit Dayak Cultural Festival, which is ongoing until May 28.

Wallace Paul Hitler, who is administrative officer to Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, officiated, and he congratulated the club for taking the initiative to organise the event.

“It is a good activity for Kapit youths to build rapport and friendship with one another, instill good discipline while learning road safety awareness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman Mohamad Shabri Badi, who is also the show’s organising chairman, thanked motorbike owners for participating.

“Among the activities during the show were road safety talk, slow ride, games, exhibition booths, best decorated bike and bikers’ wear, among others,” he said.