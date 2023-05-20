M’sia calls on Russia to provide assistance in technology transfer

KAZAN (May 20): Malaysia is seeking to establish cooperation with Russia in the exchange of technologies, especially those that are well developed in Russia, including robotics or rocket technologies, Malaysian Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin told Sputnik.

“Our request is for Russia to assist us … especially in the transfer of technology, in certain sectors that you (Russia) are very strong – robotics, rocket science, and all these things. Because these are the areas in which our universities request that, and they see that Russia can help our universities,” Nordin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum “Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum.”

The minister added that Malaysia also intended to establish cooperation with Moscow in the exchange of advanced medical sciences, aeronautics, and electrical engineering.

The forum took place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19. Nordin, together with Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, attended the forum, where they agreed with the Russian side to hold a series of meetings to boost cooperation in various areas, including education, trade, and tourism. – Bernama-Sputnik