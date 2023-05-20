Nine charities receive donations from Miri Golf Club

MIRI (May 20): Nine charity bodies recently received donations from Miri Golf Club (KGM) in conjunction with the club’s new management committee installation.

According to a press release by KGM, the donations were presented during the KGM annual dinner at Dynasty Hotel.

Earlier that same day, the club held its annual general meeting (AGM) at Kelab Golf Miri function hall, attended by 249 club members.

“The fund was made possible through a RM2 monthly donation by KGM members. This demonstrates the generosity and philanthropic spirit of KGM members and their commitment to supporting the wider community,” added the statement.

During the dinner, KGM immediate past president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam announced a donation of RM10,000 to support the club’s Junior Development programme.

The donation will enable KGM to continue to provide opportunities for young golfers to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Apart from that, the dinner also witnessed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting, presenting a cheque of RM75,000 to the club, in support of its driving range improvement project.

The improvement project includes the construction of a junior golf academy, and this will greatly benefit young local golfers, providing them access to all the necessary facilities and training.

The 2022 men’s Strokeplay and Matchplay club champion Malcolm Ting; Ladies Strokeplay champion Jane Teo and Ladies Matchplay champion Mary Hiew were also crowned during the dinner. Their outstanding performances were recognised and celebrated by all attendees.

Meanwhile, the new KGM Management Committee for 2023-2025 is led by Sunny Ting Yong Kong as president and Agan Maran as club captain.

Others in the committee are Perry Lim Hock Soon (honourable secretary); Hong Ken Choon (honourable treasurer); Lau Tang Zoo Pei (honourable house member); Daniel Sagoh (honourable competition secretary); Michael Nangkai Ajang (honourable handicap secretary) as well as Ling Yii Chern, Ngelayang Saing Langai and Piong Chaung Bun as ordinary committee members.