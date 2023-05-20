Nine made homeless after six houses in Bintulu razed in afternoon fire

BINTULU (May 20): Nine residents were left with only the clothes on their backs after six houses at the MLNG Housing here were destroyed in a fire today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu Zone 5 chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, a distress call was received around 2.03pm, before a team of firefighters from the Kidurong station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, firefighters saw that the fire was raging and destroyed six terrace houses,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters immediately work to extinguish the fire with water sourced from a nearby hydrant.

At the time of writing, Wan Kamarudin said the fire was under control and firefighters were still dousing the remaining fires to prevent reignition.

No casualties were reported from the fire, and the residents were temporarily housed at the Kidurong Sports Center.