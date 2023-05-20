Paitan Unduk Ngadau first runner-up files police report against netizen for slander

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Paitan ‘Unduk Ngadau’ first runner-up Dewi Natasha A/P Perumal Oddiar today lodged a police report after several negative comments and insults were thrown against her by an individual on social media on May 17.

Dewi Natasha said she came across the posting from the individual’s Facebook account, where they made a number of accusations and slanders against her for participating in the contest.

In her police report, the 27-year-old said the individual accused her of being unprofessional and claimed the contest already had a winner before she walked up on stage.

The individual also accused her of having low morale and no self-esteem.

“Such accusations and slander have humiliated and degraded me and my family. Due to the negative posting from the individual, several Facebook users also came out and posted negative comments to me,” she said.

Dewi also hoped the relevant authorities and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will investigate and take the appropriate action against the individual.