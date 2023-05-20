PBB VP: Stay united to ensure party remains sustainable

KUCHING (May 20): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroot members are reminded to remain united to ensure the party can remain sustainable in the future.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this is especially important because PBB is the backbone to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Sarawak Government.

“That is why it is important to hold events such as this to further foster the relationship between the members,” said Karim who is also PBB vice-president.

He was speaking at the Batu Kawa Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri gathering held at Regatta Suites Hotel here tonight.

He added that each party member must take care of the party and stay updated to remain relevant to any political changes.

“The future of politics is very uncertain and fluid where a political ally can turn into foes and vice versa,” he added.

This, he said, is why it is imperative for party members especially at the grassroots to remain united.

Touching on the Batu Kawa constituency which is a seat belonging to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Karim said PBB members there must still give their full support to SUPP and their members.

He said it is the responsibility of PBB members as a political ally to give their full support to any constituencies that are held by other component parties in GPS.

Also speaking at the event was PBB Batu Kawa branch chairman senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim who congratulated the committee for the success of the gathering.