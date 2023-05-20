PBDS requests for price control of goods ahead of Gawai

KUCHING (May 20): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is requesting the federal government, especially the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and the state government to control the price of goods ahead of Gawai Dayak celebration.

Its acting president, Major (B) Moses Ripai said among the basic goods that need to go under the price control scheme include chicken, meat, flour, sugar, eggs and other basic food items.

“Malaysians, especially the rural community of Sarawak, is deeply affected by the economic crisis where the price increase for basic goods is not controlled.

“The price of goods in the interior area increases due to the increase in cost of transport on top of the original price of the goods in the city. It needs government intervention – for the basic necessities to be sold at a controlled price,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Moses also hoped that traders would not take advantage of the Gawai Dayak celebration by increasing the price of goods as they please.

He also called on the school holiday to be reverted to the original schedule next year, where Gawai Dayak usually coincides with the mid-semester holiday which is a longer holiday.

“Similarly, the end-of-year holiday must be reverted to the end of November. This is also to make it easier for parents to plan their budget in getting new or additional things for their school going children, given that things are quite expensive now and the cost of living is quite high,” he said.