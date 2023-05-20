PBS asks all reps to back anti-party hopping bill

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will support the tabling of the anti-hopping bill at the State Assembly sitting next week and asked all assemblymen, including the Opposition, to give their vote of approval.

“PBS is delighted that the anti-hopping law is finally being reinstated in Sabah after 35 years since PBS first introduced it,” said its information chief, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, on Saturday.

He said it vindicates PBS’ sincere desire to put a stop to party hopping.

The state assembly passed an anti-hopping law when PBS was the state government back in 1988.

However, the law was later declared ultra vires the Federal Constitution and rendered null and void.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew had confirmed that a Bill to stop party hopping would be tabled at next week’s state assembly sitting.

Joniston, who is Kiulu assemblyman, said political stability was the foundation for effective governance and sustainable progress.

He added that the law will serve as a crucial mechanism in enhancing accountability and trust among elected representatives.

He said that strengthening democratic values and ensuring the people’s voice remained at the forefront of political decision-making that has always been the party’s vision since 1985.

“In line with PBS’ consistent call on the need to reinstate the anti-hopping law, all our seven assemblymen will vote for the Bill to be passed.

“This Bill will foster trust and accountability among elected representatives, as it discourages opportunistic party-hopping and encourages elected representatives to fulfil their responsibilities to the constituents, who voted them into power.

“Furthermore, the party recognises that the anti-hopping law will promote transparency and fairness in the political arena as party defections have often led to the collapse of governments, resulting in wastage of public resources and instability in the administration,” he said.

The tabling of the Bill was uncertain earlier after state assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya told the media earlier this week that the tabling of the Bill was not on the state assembly agenda.

He said he was informed by the Sabah government that they were planning to table the Bill, but could not confirm if it would be tabled in the May 22-25 meeting.