Plantation road upgrading will shorten travel distance between Gedong-Kg Semalatong, says Premier

KUCHING: The upgrading of the 26-kilometre plantation road from Gedong to Kampung Semalatong in Simunjan will shorten the travel distance between the two areas to 25 minutes, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this will help bring about economic impact to those areas, and the upgrading works — involving a cost of RM250 million — includes the construction of two concrete bridges.

“Kampung Semalatong is located in Ulu Simunjan and Ulu Gedong with a journey of over an hour using the existing road through Serian and the Pan Borneo Highway. For that reason, we discussed on the matter and for the sake of the people in this area we are implementing this project.

“This will shorten the journey but the important thing is that it will bring about large economic impact in terms of agriculture and tourism,” he said when speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony here in Gedong today.

Also present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who expressed his hopes that the Public Works Department would ensure its completion within 36 months.

“The scope of the project involves the upgrading and building of the 26km R3 standard premix road connecting Kampung Gedong to Kampung Semalatong. Secondly, it also involves the construction of two concrete bridges — one 71.8 metres-long at Sungai Simunjan Kanan and the other 29.4m at Sungai Spaoh — while the third scope involves drainage works, road furniture and soil treatment,” he said.