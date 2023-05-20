Premier: Gedong, Simunjan water woes to be resolved after completion of Munggu Kopi road

KUCHING (May 20): The water supply problem plaguing Gedong and Simunjan districts is expected to be resolved after the completion of a new road in Munggu Kopi in Serian, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to the Premier, he and state Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi have identified two water sources for Gedong and Simunjan- one from Kuching and the other from Slabi, Serian.

“Both came and filled the high level tank that supplies water to the entire Simunjan and Gedong districts. The new road that we are building from Munggu Kopi in Serian will continue to Gedong and the water pipe from Serian will continue to the Gedong district and also Simunjan so the water source will not be cut off.

“‘Ada paip tiada air pun susah’ (Got pipes but no water also difficult), so we made this and the price is ‘boleh tahan’ (not bad) too, the pipe costs RM133 million for us to build from Slabi,” he said.

“So, when we build this road, the pipe will enter this district and also the water from Kuching will come here, so they will meet and the water supply will be sufficient.

“This is our long-term approach and I was told earlier that it might take 36 months as we are building a new road.

“The supply of electricity and water as well as infrastructures will be the backbone for us in developing Simunjan and Gedong districts which will continue to develop towards Samarahan,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking when officiating at the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri & Mantar Gawai Bersama Rakyat Daerah Simunjan’ at Dewan Mesra Simunjan today.

Adding on, Abang Jo hoped that the state revenue will continue to increase as to allow the state government to give back to the people through various developments.

“Alhamdulillah our state’s income has increased in 2022, and we pray that it will continue to increase this year, as well as in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

“We will give this back to the people through comprehensive development,” he said.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.