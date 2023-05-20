Ritchie’s ‘The Legacy of Adenan Satem’ book launched

KUCHING (May 20): A coffee-table book entitled ‘The Legacy of Adenan Satem’ has been published by award-winning veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie.

Speaking to the press at the book launch today, Ritchie said he decided to produce the coffee-table book to immortalise the legacy and contributions of the late chief minister, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Ritchie said the book was written in remembrance of the late chief minister as he (Adenan) had always been kind to him throughout the 35 years they knew each other.

“Adenan became famous during the ‘Ming Court Affair’ political crisis in early 80s and he was involved in fighting the Opposition. In the end, their camp won very narrowly,” he said at the book launch at Telang Usan Hotel here.

A hundred copies of the 110-page book were produced to be given out to friends and supporters of the late chief minister for free. The book took between three and six months to produce and is not for sale.

The launching of the book was officiated by Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan, who remembers the late chief minister as a kind and forgiving man, as well as reminiscing those days when they played golf together.