Sabah tapping unexplored tourism market

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Sabah is expanding its tourism horizon beyond its traditional markets by tapping the potential in relatively unexplored countries, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

“While maintaining our linkages with the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark and some other European countries, China, Korea and Japan, we are moving towards the United States, Australia, India and the Middle East. Americans love to see Sabah’s iconic wildlife.

“In fact, my ministry through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is negotiating with India and the Middle East on bilateral tourism cooperation for mutual benefit,” she told a press conference after officiating at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair Sabah at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday.

On the first-tier cities in China that have established strong tourism relations with Sabah, Liew said these are Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

According to her, efforts are underway to venture into second-tier cities like Jilin, Hangzhou and Chengdu to woo tourists from these provinces.

“Through recent reciprocal visits, we have laid the groundwork for tourism cooperation between Jilin and Sabah.”

The minister concurred with the president of Matta, Datuk Tan Kok Liang, that air connectivity is crucial to Sabah’s tourism development, given that nearly 98 per cent of international and domestic arrivals are via air transportation.

“Hence, we are even working on the possibility of getting direct flights from Incheon to Tawau for the first time in the history of Sabah tourism.”

Earlier, in her address, Liew said Matta Fair rated as Malaysia’s Number One Consumer Travel and Tourism Fair has become an established and widely-recognised event as well as one of the key annual events here in Sabah.

“I am delighted to note that the fair continues to offer our local community the opportunity to purchase the best deals on airfares, hotel rates and travel packages.

“The promotions of outbound tours will indeed help to accelerate tourism growth in Sabah as tourism involves a two-way tourist flow and air connectivity,” she pointed out.

Her ministry, through STB, will also continue to do tourism promotion for the East Coast of Sabah, Liew said.

“This is to ensure a fair balance of tourists all over Sabah as well as giving business opportunities to the East Coast tourism players.”

Urging everyone to work together with her and her ministry for the betterment of Sabah’s tourism industry, the ninister added: “We look forward to working with the industry players, airlines, hotels and tour operators for value-added packages.”

Liew acknowledged the presence of Abdoulaye Barro (Ambassador of Senegal in Malaysia, Embassy of the Republic of Senegal), Tsitsi Kangai-Kasirowori (Counsellor, Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe) and Salah Sakhi Al Balushi (Oman Air Country Manager (Malaysia & Indonesia), while welcoming the participation of visiting tourism players from Egypt, Jordan, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment cum chairman of STB, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman, STB Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tay Shu Lan, MASwings Chief Operating Officer Suresh Singam and Malaysia Aviation Group Area Sales Manager Chali Awang.

Tan, who also spoke, expressed the hope that the fair which has 90 booths with 50 exhibitors would grow to become the second national hub after the Matta national fair in Kuala Lumpur.

According to him, the national fair had also started with 80 booths in 1991 and the recently-concluded March 2023 fair recorded a total of 1,416 booths making its way into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

Tan also said the national association looks forward to enhancing its collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

“With (Datuk) Christina helming the ministry once again, she has been extremely proactive in solving the tourism challenges and assisting the tourism players in their marketing and promotional efforts. We certainly look to better days ahead under her leadership, especially in the preparations for Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2025.

“We support the minister’s view that tourism infrastructure must be upgraded for Sabah to maintain its competitive edge,” said the Matta president.

Earlier, in his welcoming address, Matta Sabah Chapter chairman cum organising chairman Lawrence Chin said Matta Fair Sabah is an important income-generating activity for the many service-related sectors in the travel and tourism industry.

“We in Matta Sabah Chapter believe there are huge economic spin-offs arising from this fair which is one of the projects that Sabahans can be proud of.

“We have 90 per cent of the participating companies selling up to 50 per cent discounted outbound tour packages, promotional airline tickets and cruise tours. The remaining 10 per cent are selling local tour packages and local properties, and also displaying local products,” he said.