SMC instructed to hold off renaming Jalan Pahlawan until further notice, says Pelawan rep

SIBU (May 20): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has been instructed to immediately put on hold renaming Jalan Pahlawan here until further notice, said Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang.

He said this will enable him to raise the matter with the Sarawak Cabinet for further discussion and to come up with a better outcome that brings about a win-win situation.

Tiang said this latest development comes following the consent from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian for him to instruct SMC to put it on hold after hearing the unhappiness and objections from the public.

“After SMC announced they wanted to change Jalan Pahlawan to Jalan Robert Lau Hoi Chew, I received a lot of phone calls and messages from the public. They came to me expressing their unhappiness and objections to the road name to be changed.

“I have heard their voice and as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) YB (elected representative), I welcome this feedback from the grassroots as our principle is to listen to people’s opinions and suggestions.

“In view of these objections, I consulted Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, and told him these sentiments. He also agreed and consented for me to instruct SMC to put this on hold immediately until further notice,” Tiang told The Borneo Post when met at an anti-rabies vaccination programme at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here today.

He said that while the decision to rename Jalan Pahlawan had been endorsed by the Sarawak Cabinet, it had not yet been implemented by SMC.

“Since we have this window of time, we decided to instruct SMC to put this on hold so I can bring this matter to the Sarawak Cabinet for further discussion and come up with a win-win solution in view of the public opinions,” he said.

Tiang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, also urged the public to give him time to follow up on this matter and expressed his appreciation to them for airing their grievances with him.

When asked if the grievances were about the hassle and inconvenience of changing the correspondence address for residents there, he replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, because once a road name is changed it involves all the changing of address for utilities (water bill, electricity bill), home and correspondence address — they will have to change it because of the road name change,” he said.

Tiang said that while it was noble to remember one’s ancestors and late community leaders for their contribution, it should not inconvenience the rakyat.

“I think a better way to remember their contributions is to build a statue instead of changing the road name. I think that inconveniencing people should not be the way — it is not the GPS way, anyway.

“So, we listen to the people and want to honour their opinions,” he said.

On May 11, SMC chairman Clarence Ting reportedly said the road will be renamed to Jalan Lau Hoi Chew and the proposal to rename it had been approved through the Majlis Mesyuarat Kerajaan Negeri paper earlier in February.

The name change was to honour the late Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew for his contributions to Sibu.