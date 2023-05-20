S’wak plans to install telco antennas on high-level water tanks to save cost of erecting towers

KUCHING (May 20): The Sarawak government plans to install telecommunication antennas at high-level water tanks in the rural areas to increase Internet connectivity and coverage in those areas, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I’ve discussed this with Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi – we have the high-level water tanks, not only the tanks store water, I will also ask the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to install antennas at the (high-level water tanks) for Internet coverage,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the ground-breaking ceremony for a road upgrading project from Gedong to Kampung Samalatong near Serian today.

Abang Johari said with the installation of the antennas on the high-level tanks, it will help reduce the cost in providing Internet connectivity in rural areas as there will be no need to erect telecommunication towers.

“Throughout the state, we have 42 high level tanks, meaning that on top of the high-level water tank, we can install the antenna – the antenna can cover the area. We can provide Internet connectivity at a reduced cost.

“This idea is out of the box. If the water tank is already there, why not install the antenna for the Internet,” he added.