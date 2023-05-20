Thousands throng Sri Aman Civic Centre for grand Gawai Dayak procession

SIMANGGANG (May 20): The Sri Aman division witnessed the grand Gawai Dayak procession in Sarawak, as thousands flocked to the Sri Aman Civic Centre for the occasion.

According to the organisers, most of the participants were either members of various organisations based in Sri Aman or members of the public who simply wished to join the procession.

Most participants were seen wearing traditional Dayak outfits in the procession, which kicked off with an Iban Dayak ritual ceremony conducted by an appointed shaman.

The procession started at the field near the Civic Centre and went through some parts of Simanggang town before ending back at the Civic Centre.

Gongs could be heard ringing throughout the processions while participants shouted various slogans related to the Dayak community and the coming Gawai Dayak celebration, which falls on June 1 annually.

Present to officiate the event on behalf of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Simanggang assemblyman said the last time that the Sri Aman division had a large-scale celebration was in 2017, and he was happy to see a Gawai Dayak celebration of this scale being held in the division again.

“We did one (celebration) in 2017 with various Dayak-based organisations and this year we did it again, also with the help of various organisations — mainly the Community Mobilisation Association (RPKS) Sri Aman.

“I am also happy to see other communities participating in this celebration because Malaysia is always about the spirit of togetherness,” he said.

Also present were Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie and Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang.

Meanwhile, the procession’s organising chairman Maraja Ngumbang said the parade aims to showcase and preserve Dayak culture and traditions, promote racial harmony and unity and is a gesture of appreciation and thanksgiving following a successful harvest season.

Over 1,500 participants from Sri Aman, Bukit Begunan, Balai Ringin, Lubok Antu, Batang Ai and Engkilili took part in the procession, which started at 8am.

For the record, the first procession was held on May 27, 2017 with 1,000 participants.