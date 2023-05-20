TYT receives courtesy call from Agong’s birthday organising committee

MIRI (May 20): The organising committee of the state-level birthday celebration for the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah recently paid a courtesy visit to the head of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at his residence in Demak Jaya, yesterday morning.

The delegation which was led by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin extended the invitation to the birthday celebration which is to take place in Miri on June 4 and 5.

Lee told reporters that the visit was to inform Taib on the events that will take place over the two-day celebration including a thanksgiving ceremony at Masjid At-Taqwa on June 4, and a tea Ceremony at Pullman Miri Waterfront on June 5.

Among those present during the courtesy call were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee; Deputy Minister of Public Health Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; and Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.