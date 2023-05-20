Unduk Ngadau contestant lodges report on posting

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): The first runner-up of Paitan Unduk Ngadau has lodged a police report after she received negative comments and insults in social media.

Dewi Natasha A/P Perumal Oddiar said she saw a Facebook posting by an individual who had made accusations and slanders against her for participating in the Unduk Ngadau contest in Paitan recently.

In her police report, the 27-year-old model and radio DJ stated that the individual had accused her of being unprofessional, claiming that the Paitan Unduk Ngadau contest already had a winner before she walked up on stage.

The Facebook user also claimed that she would win because she is a public figure, model and radio DJ.

The individual also accused her of having low morale and no self-esteem.

Such accusations and slander have humiliated and degraded her and her family, she said.

Dewi also claimed that due to the negative posting, several Facebook users had also posted negative comments on her.

She hopes the relevant authorities and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will investigate and take appropriate action against the individual.