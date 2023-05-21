23 homeless after fire razes two-storey flat in Miri

MIRI (May 21): Some 23 residents of a two-storey flat in Bandar Baru Permyjaya here were rendered homeless after a fire gutted their homes Sunday afternoon.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a call for help around 2.30pm and dispatched five of its personnel to the scene to assist the victims.

“As of 3.43pm, APM has received a report of 23 affected individuals from four homes at the flat. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department said five personnel from the Lopeng fire station was rushed to the scene following an emergency call received at 1.21pm.

“The affected premises is a concrete two-storey flat. No reports of injuries or fatalities have been received,” it said.