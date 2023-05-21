Association enters M’sia Book of Records for largest gathering of senior citizens

SIBU (May 21): The Mingchiang Tunhion Huay Sibu Clan association today entered the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for holding the largest gathering of senior citizens aged 70 and above, in an event at Level 6, Kingwood Hotel here.

The event gathered 1,443 — breaking the previous record by Sibu Foochow Association which gathered around 1,200 senior citizens.

The record attempt was confirmed by MBOR senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh, who later presented the award certificate to the association’s chairman, Lau Khing Hung.

The certificate presentation was witnessed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Xing Weiping.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Yeoh said out of the 1,443 senior citizens, the youngest is 70 years of age and the oldest is 101 years old.

“It is not easy to gather so many senior citizens in one event and it is quite meaningful also, as they get to attend the event and enjoy themselves while meeting up with friends,” he said.

The association had sent in the application for the attempt to MBOR last month.

Organising chairman Hii Toh Ping said 88 per cent of those on the name list were from Sibu, while the rest are from Sarikei, Bintangor, Kanowit, Kapit and Song – all 1,443 are members of the association.