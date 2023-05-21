Awg Tengah: Limbang Airport to have runway extended

MIRI (May 21): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says the plan to extend Limbang Airport runway will enable bigger aircraft to land there.

“I have been briefed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development of plans to extend the runway.

“Right now, the runway can only accommodate ATR aircraft, but once we have extended it, maybe AirAsia can also come and land there,” he said in his address when officiating at Dangsanak Limbang Society Miri (DLSM) ‘Badundun’ gathering at their premises in Piasau Camp here yesterday.

He said the availability of such facilities would be able to attract investors, not just locally but also those from outside, to boost economic activities inLimbang and Lawas.

He added that the government was focused on ensuring a balanced and inclusive development in Limbang and Lawas.

“That’s why we will continue to focus on developments in terms of road connectivity, and how we can improve it (connectivity).

“Phase 1 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road from Lawas to Limbang has started, with a road being built from Medamit to Gunung Buda, and all the way to Miri,” he said, adding the road would also be continued from Lawas to the border with Indonesia.

He added the government would also proceed with the Northern Coastal Highway, passing through Brunei, from the Asean Bridge in Miri to Brunei, Limbang, Lawas and all the way to Sabah.

“Hopefully all these (Northern Coastal Highway) will commence this year. The cost is borne by the state government,” he said.

Awang Tengah also disclosed the state government would also focus on improving power connectivity as Limbang and Lawas which are currently relying on local grid.

“Limbang and Lawas will be connected to the state grid for electricity supply next year. This will make it easier for us to connect electricity supply to all villages, longhouses and remote areas along the coastal road,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Awang Tengah reminded members of DLSM to always look out for one another irrespective of their race and religion.

“There are many people from Limbang and Lawas of various races and religions, who come to Miri for work and education. All of you need to take care of one another and even help each other to find jobs or get the necessary education if you can.

“DLSM must look after their welfare. It is a very competitive world out here, but being competitive to achieve success is also good,” he said.

At the function, Awang Tengah announced a donation of two buffaloes each for DSLM and Persatuan Anak Jati Lawas (JATI), for Hari Raya Haji.

He also pledged RM30,000 allocation for DLSM to carry out their activities, including to take care of the members’ welfare.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus and Deputy Miri Mayor, Ariffin Mohamad were also present.