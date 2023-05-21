Deputy speaker: Teachers must be daring to innovate, find new approaches to improve services

SIBU (May 21): Teachers are advised to dare to innovate, find new approaches and be open to different views in improving their services.

Dewan Rakyat II Deputy Speaker Alice Lau said every opinion and idea is valuable through constructive dialogue and discussion to achieve the best results for the good of all.

“Remember that this job is not just a position but also a trust that needs to be carried out with integrity and sincerity.

“Together we can shape the future of better education and have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of teachers,” she said at the 20th annual general meeting (AGM) Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) Sibu Division at Laila Taib College (KLT ) here, yesterday.

Lau’s text of her speech was read by her private secretary Stanley Chiew.

Also present were STU president Kullin Djayang and STU Sibu Division chairman Yong Sie Hing.

Lau, who is also Lanang MP, said STU plays an important role in maintaining and improving quality education and well-being of teachers.

STU has long taken a firm commitment in fighting for the rights of education and providing quality education to the future generations.

“I hope we can exchange views, find new directions, and formulate innovative strategies for a better education of our younger generation,” she said.

She also announced a donation of RM5,000 to STU Sibu Division to carry out more activities for members.

In the AGM, Yong was elected chairman for the third time – for the 2023-2025 session.

The vice chairmen is Chiong Chung Seng, Wong Hui Ong (secretary), Ainuriza Sadiro (vice secretary), Ling Siew Ming (treasurer), Sim Kwong Hui (assistant treasurer), Serimah Adeni (Sibu District liaison officer), Phan Kee Ling ( Kanowit District liaisons chairman) and Allen Yong Bee Khai (Selangau District liaison chairman).