Dr Zaliha tables Malaysia’s commitment to digitalising healthcare system at 76th World Health Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa tabled Malaysia’s commitment to digitalising the country’s healthcare system and adopting a data-based approach at the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said the commitment was expressed to improve the standard of health services in the country.

“The next session touched on matters related to preparedness to face pandemics, with special emphasis on promoting equality in the development of health products and technology,” she said a post on Facebook.

Dr Zaliha said she began her duties by attending the Commonwealth Health Ministers’ Meeting (CHMM) to discuss the commitment of member countries to achieve Universal Health (UHC) by 2030.

She also emphasised the importance of primary health care in achieving universal health coverage at the conference which took place from May 21 to 30.

Dr Zaliha also called on Commonwealth Health Ministers to provide incentives in the form of tax structuring, Research and Development (R&D) funding as well as strategic collaboration with relevant stakeholders to promote the development of the local manufacturing industry in their respective countries. — Bernama