Fast X movie cars featured at indoor car show

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): An indoor car exhibition – FX Furious All Stars – was held in conjunction with the Fast X movie premiere at the Suria Sabah shopping mall here from May 19 to 21.

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe who officiated the event, reckons that the auto show can attract more tourists to Sabah.

He said if the event can grow and gather a group of communities to scale their efforts, it can even go to the international stage.

“Maybe sooner or later we can even come up with a government initiative to work together as we welcome any initiatives that bring the people together and groom local businesses,” he said.

Phoong said that the car industry plays a very important role in the country’s economy, and he attended the event to also listen to the perspectives of people in the industry.

“In almost every township, even if they have no restaurants, they must surely have a workshop. I think this speaks volumes on the importance of this industry,” he said.

The exhibition was a collaboration between C.U.L.T. (Cars & Urban Lifestyle Trends) and Suria Sabah shopping mall as well as Golden Screen Cinemas.

Held to celebrate the Fast X movie premiere, the auto show had garnered thousands of car enthusiasts throughout Sabah.

It is the first indoor car culture show inside a shopping mall in Sabah where the event also featured cars from the Fast X movie.

The highlight of the event was the three Fast X cars – a Lamborghini Gallardo, Porsche 997 GT3 and Alfa Romeo GTV 2000.

They had also held a competition for the best look alike for stars like Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Sun Kang, Michelle Rodriguez and Brie Larson.

Five winners of the FX Furious All-Stars awards will be selected to feature at CULT 2023’s FX Furious All-Stars section from Nov 10 to 12 at the Sabah International Convention Centre this year.