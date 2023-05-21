Fazzrudin: Development in S’wak accelerated by additional revenue

KUCHING (May 21): The additional revenue obtained by Sarawak in the last few years has accelerated development in the state, says chief political secretary to the Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said the Sarawak government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been able to address numerous long-standing issues faced by elected representatives in their respective constituencies.

“In the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, the honourable members have shared achievements and what has been accomplished in their constituencies.

“Development plans are implemented swiftly – at a faster rate than before. This is due to Sarawak’s additional income which has been channelled towards development.

“Under the leadership of the Premier, the state is embarking on new areas of the economy based on green technology – Sarawak has garnered an income of RM11.9 billion, the highest in Malaysia,” he said.

The Tupong assemblyman said this while officiating at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event held by Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) DUN Tupong at Surau Darul Rahman Taman Won yesterday.

He said the income has been distributed to all areas in the state for development purposes and to fund initiatives such that benefit the people.

“This has benefitted the people of Sarawak – the funds are not only channelled to Tupong constituency or the parliamentary constituency of Petra Jaya, but to all 82 constituencies in the state.

“Earning additional income has been the focus of the Premier since he took office – to think of new ways to develop Sarawak and he has been successful – this has benefitted all,” he said.

Also present at the event was Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) mayor Datuk Junaidi Reduan, KJM Taman Won chairman Ibrahim Jamain and Surau Darul Rahman management committee chairman Datuk Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir.

Fazzrudin also attended another Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri event at Tan Sri Datuk Haji Mohamed primary school organised by its Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

At the school, he launched its new basketball court and presented a grant of RM13,000 for minor upgrading works at the school.

Also present at the school were its PTA chairman Mohd Morshidi Muta and headmistress Fatimah Buang.