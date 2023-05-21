Fire razes two houses at Kpg Sebuyau

KUCHING (May 21): Two houses at Kampung Sebuyau in Sebuyau were totally destroyed in a fire early today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, six firefighters from the Simunjan fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 12.14am.

“All six residents of the houses managed to escape to safety without any injuries,” it added.

As there were no fire hydrants or open water source nearby, Bomba said the firefighters had to extinguish the fire using water from the fire engine.

Bomba said the the fire was put under control at 1.30pm and was fully extinguished moments later. The operation ended at at 3.45am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, it added.