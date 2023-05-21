Group aims to make Bung Bratak Hill as one of ‘green lungs’ of Kuching Division

KUCHING (May 21): Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) aims to make the Bung Bratak Hill as one of the ‘green lungs’ of Kuching Division.

Its chairman Dato Peter Minos said such effort is being complemented by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Sarawak Forest Department.

He said some 1,000 seedlings were planted during a joint programme by these three entities on Saturday (May 20) participated by 70 students and lecturers from Unimas’ Faculty of Built Environment and 30 officials from SEB and Forest Department.

According to him, the seedlings from Forest Department’s nursery were originally from trees found at Bung Bratak.

“More planting of seedlings will be followed later. BBHA supports and will assist in this initiative.

“They help us ensure that the surrounding natural environment in Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) is preserved and rejuvenated,” said Minos today.

He pointed out that BBHA, as the guardian of Bung Bratak, will work with any person, group or organisation in protecting and safeguarding the flora and fauna around Bung Bratak.

“Before it is too late, let us start protecting our trees and plants, planting trees around, safeguarding our green lung and stop contaminating our air, rivers and streams,” he added.

With current global warming affecting weather patterns, Minos said everyone has a duty to care for the nature and environment.

“Through the seedling planting programme, we show that we can do something good and positive for the environment,” he added.