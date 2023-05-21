King: Malaysians should regard unity as national asset for better future of country

KUCHING (May 21): Malaysians should regard unity as a national asset for a better future of the country, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In launching the national-level Unity Week celebration here today, the King said Malaysians irrespective of race and faith must set aside their differences for the sake of the country which they all love.

“As the saying goes ‘Charity begins at home’, I would like to extend it to ‘Unity begins at home’,” he said in a brief address during the launch at the Kuching Waterfront here.

Earlier, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this year’s Unity Week celebration would write two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records.

“In conjunction with the Unity Week celebration this morning, we are trying to create two records under the Malaysia Book of Records.

“The first one being ‘The most participants wearing ethnics attire in an event’ and the other one is ‘Participation of the Most Ethnic Groups in Cultural Exhibitions’,” he said.

Aaron asserted that unity should be a way of life and practice for all Malaysians.

He said unity is not just an engineering that shows beauty on the paper or in the verses of a song.

“Unity is the freshness and the flame that strengthens all Malaysians to become more patriotic with a commendable identity,” he added.

He asserted that everything Malaysians do today is a huge investment for future generations.

He said every individual including the Royal Institutions, leaders and the community at large need to come together to plant the seed of unity.

“This is what the children of our nation will continue to inherit – a peaceful, prosperous and peaceful country,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the celebration of Unity Week is a signature programme of the Ministry of National Unity.

He said the programme is celebrated throughout the country every year.

“The main content of the programme is in the form of nationalism, culture, art and heritage through various mechanisms such as interaction and continuous social relations at the ‘inter’ and ‘intra’ ethnic levels,” said Aaron.

According to him, the programme aims to promote understanding, tolerance, respect between communities of various races, religions and cultures.

All these efforts will involve various parties including leaders, government agencies, private parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the community, he said.

“In line with the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government, the Ministry of National Unity has taken the initiative to produce the Malaysia Madani Development Framework with the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“Under this framework, there are three programme clusters namely ‘Semarak Kenagaaran, Semarak Perpaduan and Komuniti Rahmah’,” he added.

Among those present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.