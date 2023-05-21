Man injured after car suddenly catches fire at Jalan Pan Borneo Miri-Bintulu

MIRI (May 21): A 41-year-old man managed to save himself after his car suddenly caught fire at KM87, Sekaloh Niah, Jalan Pan Borneo Miri-Bintulu last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, in a statement, said the man, however, was injured and was sent to the Batu Niah Clinic by the public prior to the arrival of the firefighters at the scene.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident by the victim at around 9.50pm and a team of five firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a car was totally destroyed,” it said in a press statement.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced the fire engine, adding that the operation was ended after the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.