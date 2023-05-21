Miri mayor: MoU signing to establish international links for mutual benefit

MIRI (May 21): The Miri City Council (MCC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing on ‘Friendship City’ is part of its long-term commitment to achieve mutual benefit with other foreign cities.

Mayor Adam Yii said the signing with Gochang-gun, Jeollabukdo from Korea is the council’s latest effort in realising the ‘Miri @18- Going International’ theme for Miri City Day’s 18th anniversary celebration.

The signing took place during the anniversary celebration and MCC Open Day at Miri City Hall yesterday.

“The establishment of international links through the signing of MoU on Friendship City is our long-term commitment to friendly exchanges, cooperation, and seeking for common interests covering economic, trade, science and technology, culture, education, and tourism to achieve mutual benefit between the cities,” he said in his address.

The Pujut assemblyman said MCC previously has signed an MoU with Wei Hai city in Shandong Province of China in 2021.

“We are all set under our current strategy to further transform Miri into a vibrant, liveable, green, and smart resort city.

“One of our plans includes progressing towards international links for tourism promotion abroad mutual benefits. MCC’s current team of councillors and administration has pledged to make things happen and realise our vision,” he said.

Various activities were lined up during the celebration including exhibitions; a talk on 5R and composting; live entertainment; cultural performances; a food fair and Zumba.

Also present were Gochang-gun’s mayor Deokseob Shim, Gochang City Council’s chairman Jungho Lim, Consulate General Republic Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono, Miri deputy mayor Arrifin Mohamad, MCC’s acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek and members of the delegation from Gochang-gun.