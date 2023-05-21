MTE to feature cutting-edge future of metal engineering, fabrication and automation

SHAH ALAM (May 21): The Malaysia International Machine Tools, Metalworking, and Engineering (MTE) is set to make a comeback this year, featuring cutting-edge future of metal engineering, fabrication and automation.

The exhibition will take place from May 24 to 27, 2023 at the prestigious Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

In an effort to uplift the manufacturing industry during these challenging times and foster strong connections, the trade fair aims to bring together professionals and facilitate meaningful collaborations.

Attendees can expect a wide array of the latest solutions, and vast opportunities for engineering, metalworking, fabrication, and automation solutions partnerships.

Recognised as a major contributor to the nation’s economy and one of the region’s largest and most robust sectors, Malaysia’s machinery and metal (M&M) industry is propelling the country’s transition into a fully Industry 4.0-ready nation. With the backing of government incentives and rebate programs for Industry 4.0 solutions, there has been a surge in demand for automation machinery and equipment that can streamline workflows and digitise factory operations.

As a highly regarded trade fair, MTE has evolved into a premier exhibition for professionals in machine tools, metal fabrication, and engineering sectors seeking innovative solutions.

The event will showcase the latest advancements in automation, metal engineering, and fabrication.

Boasting an impressive line-up of 407 participating companies from 30 countries, it is expected to be the largest congregation of M&M industry players in Malaysia.

Some notable exhibitors include AKA Machine Tools, Advance Pacific Machinery, AZMC Machinery, CK Mac, Engineering Aids, Estun, Fischer, Haas, Hasil Karya, HMI Technology, Highrise Industries, LTH Machinery, Loyal Tools, ML Precise, MEP Solution, New Viking, OWT Automation, Promach Machinery Solid Black, TTMC Welding, Vista Instrument, and YCE Engineering, among others.

A series of seminars focused on Industry 4.0 will also be held alongside the exhibition.

The seminars, coupled with government incentives and rebate programmes, offer industry stakeholders a unique platform to learn, network, and source the necessary capabilities.

The trade show is sponsored Monitor ERP and M-Pump & Engineering, as well as the distinction of being the Official Compressed Air Supplier, SCR Engineering.

The strength and significance of MTE 2023 are further enhanced by the endorsement and support of esteemed industry partners such as MATRADE, FMHMBA, FOMFEIA, MATA, MCMA, MSTMA, MYSET, SAMENTA, PENFEIA, SAFMA, SFEIA, MPC, MEIF, MEPN, and WIM.

MTE 2023 aims to foster collaborations and facilitate new partnerships among industry professionals, trade visitors, and buyers. The exhibition is expected to attract 12,000 attendees, providing them with invaluable knowledge, tools, and an opportunity to witness the latest innovations and best practices driving Industry 4.0.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.mtexpo.com.my.