National Unity Ministry lands ‘Most Participants Wearing Ethnic Attire’ category in Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (May 21): The National Unity Ministry’s ‘Most Participants Wearing Ethnic Attire’ programme assembled a total of 2,471 participants, landing the event in the Malaysia Book of Records.

According to the ministry in a statement today, the event was held in conjunction with the national-level Unity Week Celebration and was participated by students from preschool to higher learning institutes, Kawasan Rukun Tetangga community and the public from various agencies.

Among the attires were traditional Malay costumes from each state in the Peninsula such as ‘Puteri Perak’, ‘Kebaya Nyonya’, ‘Melayu India’, ‘Melayu Johor’, Negeri Sembilan, ‘Kebaya Perlis’, ‘Melayu Kelantan’ and Bugis; Chinese traditional wear such as the cheongsam, samfoo, changsan and Baba Nyonya; Indian costumes like the saree, lehenga choli, salwar kameez (Punjabi suit), anarkali, kurta, dhoti, sherwani, jippa and kaili.

Additionally, there were costumes such as Portugese wear, Mah Meri Orang Asli tribal costumes from Peninsula, Sarawak ethnic group costumes from the Jati Miriek, Lun Bawang, Kedayan, Iban, Salako Rara, Melanau, Bidayuh, Kayan, Kenyah, Kajang, Orang Ulu, Ngajat, Punan, Vaie, Ulu Kelabit, Serian and Keringkam, and Sabah ethnic wear from the Kadazan, Murut and Bajau groups.

Meanwhile, 17 entries for ethnic group exhibitions at the Ethnic House Exhibition became the most ethnic groups participating in a cultural exhibition in Malaysia. The exhibition is on until May 26.

The two new records are not just for recognition but to prove the harmony and strong unity among Malaysians of various races and religions.

The certificates for the records were presented in an event tonight to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang by Malaysia Book of Records research analyst Siti Nurhanim Mohd Noh and accounts executive Mohamad Nazrul Hafizi Ahmad Fauzi.