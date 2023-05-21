PKDM deputy chief quits to be independent assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Parti Kesejahteraan Demoktratik Masyarakat (PKDM) deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim announced he is leaving the party on Sunday, just a day before the State Assembly sitting which will table the anti-hopping bill.

The Limbahau assemblyman had confirmed his departure from PKDM on Sunday, and he is now an independent candidate in support of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Juil had said that he fears his state constituency would continue to be underdeveloped due to lack of funding, and it is better to follow in the footsteps of Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and side with the government.

He had also said that PKDM president Datuk Peter Anthony understands his situation and has no issues regarding his exit. Replacing his position could be Peter’s son, added Juil.

Juil’s departure from the party on Sunday had sparked rumours on whether he will join another party before the anti-hopping bill is tabled during the four-day State Assembly sitting which starts on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hajiji told reporters during a Raya open house event hosted by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) on Sunday that Juil has not reached out to him with a proposition to join Gagasan Rakyat.

“If it is true that he is leaving, then I hope he can choose a party or position that can further his political career.

“We live in a democratic country, so it is up the fellow assemblymen to make their own decisions.

“However, we will be tabling the anti-hopping bill during the State Assembly sitting which starts on Monday,” said Hajiji.

PKDM had expressed its intention to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) but the coalition has yet to accept its application.

The party supports the GRS-led state government and the federal unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.