Sabah CM: Anti-hopping law to be tabled in DUN sitting that begins tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government will table the anti-party hopping Bill during the four-day State Assembly sitting beginning tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In his opening remarks at the pre-council meeting today, Hajiji said contrary to allegations by the opposition, the state government has not purposely delay the tabling of the Bill to curb state elected representatives from switching sides.

The anti-hopping law involves an amendment to the state constitution and this requires approval from the Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Juhar Mahiruddin and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah before it can be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly, he said.

“So, it is not true as claimed by the opposition that we are purposely delaying it. We have to comply with procedures,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the State Constitution Amendment Bill needs a two-thirds majority in the State Assembly in order to be passed.

“I am confident that the Bill will get the full support from the GRS and Pakatan Harapan members.

“I also urge the opposition representatives to support the Bill, since they have also advocated for the anti-hopping law to be passed in Sabah,” he said.

The State Constitution Amendment Bill is among four Bills to be tabled in the first meeting of the fourth term of the State Assembly from May 22 to May 25.

After the pre-council meeting, the Chief Minister attended the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations hosted by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) at the Hakka Hall and Parti Solidariti Sabah (Star) at Raia Hotel.