Salahuddin challenges Perikatan to file no-confidence motion against PM Anwar tomorrow in Parliament

PUTRAJAYA (May 21): Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub today challenged political leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) to submit a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat sitting which will start tomorrow.

He said that the government had put an end to the issue of changing the prime minister through the Unity Government National Convention which took place last week.

“If PN still wants to play this ‘game’, tomorrow is the best day for them to submit a motion of no confidence against the prime minister.

“The best premise to challenge a vote of no confidence is the Parliament,” he told the reporters after officiating the World Metrology Day Celebration today in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya here.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister also said that the convention was successful with the commitment renewed by all parties from the unity government.

“The commitment shown by all parties between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) cannot be disputed,” he said. — Malay Mail