Sarawak’s growing bodybuilding scene owes its existence to sport’s pioneers, says Wee

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak’s growing bodybuilding scene owes its existence to the pioneers of the sport, said Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) president Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Wee, who is also Kuching South mayor, added that in any sport, there would never be the new generation without the pioneers.

“If you could see the ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy to be presented later to the overall winner of Mr Kuching 2023, it is named the ‘Soloman Cup’, after our Sarawak bodybuilding pioneer, the late Soloman Esmanto, who was a native of Kuching City.

“This signifies our point – that this sport owes its very existence to those who paved the way long before the present generation of outstanding bodybuilding athletes,” he said at the Mr Kuching 2023 Bodybuilding Championship, held at the Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here yesterday.

Wee thanked Mr Kuching 2023 organiser – the Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) for taking up his suggestion to name the title after one of the state’s bodybuilding legends.

Wee, who is also a vice-president of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF), further acknowledged the veteran pioneers of bodybuilding as “the pillars upon, which this sport stands.”

“These extraordinary individuals, through their blood, sweat, and tears, laid the foundation for the athletes of today and inspired countless others to follow in their footsteps.

“You must also know that their journey was not easy. They faced scepticism, adversity and even ridicule, but their sheer determination propelled them forward, and through much persistence, they helped elevate Sarawak bodybuilding from a niche interest to what I dare say as a powerhouse that has produced many world-level champions,” he added.

Meanwhile, KDBBA president George Awi William expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors for their strong support to the association.

“We are a relatively new sports association, having just registered under the Sports Commission of Malaysia early 2022.

“As such, we are in need of much support and thankfully, there are companies and individuals who are highly supportive of our core cause, which is to develop bodybuilding in Kuching Zone – and Sarawak, in general,” he said.

Mr Kuching 2023 Bodybuilding Championship gathered 25 athletes from all across the southern region of Sarawak – covering Kuching, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan and Sebuyau, Serian, Lundu and Sematan, Bau, Sri Aman, Betong and as far up as Saratok.

The top contestants of this competition will be selected to represent the zone in the annual Mr Sarawak 2023 Championships, also to be held in Kuching, this July 1.