Secondary school teacher crowned Mr Kuching 2023

KUCHING (May 21): Secondary school teacher, Gerdashlie Bodos, was adjudged the overall champion of Mr Kuching 2023 Bodybuilding Championship, staged on the auditorium of Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here yesterday.

Earlier, the 36-year-old Bidayuh teacher at SMK Siburan won the Men’s Senior Bodybuilding Above-75kg category, leaving his competitors Mohamad Sani Sanawi at second place, and Paul Yang, third.

“This is amazing. I know I have worked hard for the competition, but to win this trophy really makes all the trainings worthwhile.

“Now, the next focus is Mr Sarawak, and hopefully, Mr Malaysia,” said Gerdashlie when met after the prize presentation.

He made his debut in bodybuilding in 2019.

Other senior men’s bodybuilding category winners who were also vying for the ‘Soloman’s Cup-Champion of Champions’ trophy were Daubline Timbol (Up To 65kg) and Falizan Salleh (65kg-75kg).

All three bodybuilders qualified for this year’s state-level Mr Sarawak 2023 Championships.

This year also marked a historical milestone for this zone-level competition as it was the first time that a women’s open event had ever been staged.

In view of it being a new category, it listed only two contestants: the winner Ong Shih Ling, and the first runner-up, Tina Nubib. Both also qualified for Mr Sarawak 2023.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ramzi Bujang conquered two categories, namely the Men’s Novice Bodybuilding and Men’s Athletic Physique Above-170cm.

His older brother Azmizi Bujang, who also competed in the competition, won the Men’s Athletic Physique Up to 170cm.

They both also qualified for Mr Sarawak 2023.

This year’s Kuching championship gathered a total of 25 bodybuilders, competing across seven categories.

Organised by Kuching Division Body Building Association (KDBBA), the event was supported by the Ministry for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, and the Youth and Sports Department (JBS) Sarawak.

It was sponsored by BBS Health & Fitness Supplement, Aminos Restaurant, Footsiie Q Reflexology and Family Massage, DeX Gym Fitness & Studio, and GG Presents.

The event served as a platform to select Kuching Zone-level representatives for the state-level Mr Sarawak 2023 Championships, to be held also in Kuching this July 1.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who is also the president of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA), and former Mr Asia champion Liaw Teck Leong were among the spectators.

Also present were KDBBA president George Awi William, chief judge Dr Malvern Abdullah and KDBBA secretary Philomena Dexclyn Siar.