Section of Jalan Abang Galau/Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi to close to enable work on Bintulu-Jepak bridge

BINTULU (May 21): A section of the road at Jalan Abang Galau/Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi here, the location where construction of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge is being carried out, will be temporarily closed to traffic on May 23 and 24.

In a notice, Bintulu Development Authority said the road closure from 7pm to 7am, is to prevent live traffic underneath the bridge during concreting for public safety.

Therefore, BDA advised road users use an alternative route towards the left side into the Parkcity commerce square area.

The Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project comes under the Second Trunk Road project, which is fully funded by the state government.

The scope of the project involves the construction of a permanent cable span bridge of 494.2 metres (main span 267.6 metres) across the Kemena River with a total estimated length of 788.84 metres along with roads and viaducts.

When completed the road and bridge will provide a shorter traveling distance from Jepak to Bintulu town centre.