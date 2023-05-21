Sibu MP: World Malaria Day crucial platform to raise awareness

SIBU (May 21): The World Malaria Day serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness, mobilise resources and foster political commitment towards combating the debilitating disease, says Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

In this regard, he pointed out that communities play a pivotal role in efforts to control and eradicate malaria.

“World Malaria Day promotes community engagement and empowerment through educational programmes, community-led initiatives, and the involvement of local leaders.

“By fostering a sense of ownership and mobilising communities to take preventive measures, World Malaria Day strengthens the collective fight against the disease,” said Ling.

He was speaking during the launch of World Malaria Day 2023 and ‘Holistic Health – Start with Family’ event at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday.

He said the World Malaria Day 2023 theme of ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovative, Implement’ highlights the need for urgent action to ensure investments made to date will deliver maximum impact in the fight to end malaria.

He added the ‘Holistic Health – Start with Family’ event which is a collaborative effort between Sibu Division Health Office (DHO) and UTS serves as a platform for people to address existing health concerns.

Ling stressed on the importance of preventive care, early intervention and promoting healthy lifestyles while advocating for mental health.

Meanwhile, Sibu DHO officer Dr Teh Jo Hun said 10,663 people have been screened under the National Health Screening initiative (NHSI) in the whole division as of last year.

“We are trying to achieve a higher (number) this year and with the collaboration today – we hope this will lead to more screening done,” he said.

Dr Teh said DHO is advising those returning from overseas, especially workers in the logging and construction industry to screen for malaria and seek treatment if they experience fever and chills.

Also present at the event was UTS deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman.