SUPP is a multiracial party that aims to represents all layers of society, says president

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) is a multiracial party that aims to represent all layers of society, said its president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier, said there have been ups and downs throughout the party’s 64 years of history but it continues to be relevant in meeting the needs of the people.

“We are not a Chinese political party but a party that represents a multiracial society in the state. If not, we represent about 20 per cent of the population should we only serve the Chinese community,” said Dr Sim when officiating SUPP Kota Sentosa branch’s 15th anniversary dinner at a community hall at Mile 7 last night.

Dr Sim believed members who have decided to join the party are to be a part of mainstream politics and not to fight for positions and power within the party.

He was also grateful for the trust placed by the voters on SUPP in the last state election, which saw the party winning 13 seats.

Meanwhile, SUPP Kota Sentosa branch chairman Wilfred Yap urged party members to stay united in bringing development to the constituency.

Yap, who Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said since wresting the Kota Sentosa seat from Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 2021, over 20 projects have been approved for areas under the constituency and some of the funds have already been allocated to Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Among the projects approved are RM400,000 allocation for the market and RM1.5 million-upgrading work for the old street in Mile 7, RM500,000 for the Kota Sentosa Square, RM200,000 for a garden, RM200,000 for a mini stadium, RM100,000 for Sacred Heart Church to upgrade its parking space, and RM100,00 each for SJK Chung Hua No 2 and SJK Chung Hua Mile 4 ½, he added.

“We are not like DAP because SUPP is different and we have the results to show,” he said.

Among those present were SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting and SUPP youth chief Michael Tiang.